Corbett Lighting 190-416 Rockstar 16 Light 32-3/4" Wide Chandelier Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Corbett Lighting 190-416 Rockstar 16 Light 32-3/4" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed form hand worked iron and natural agateIncludes natural agate elements Chain suspended designRequires (16) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 47"Width: 32-3/4"Depth: 32-3/4"Chain Length: 48"Shade Height: 47"Shade Diameter: 32-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 16Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 960 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Gold Leaf