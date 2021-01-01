A mosaic of windowpane oyster shells covers the wooden body of this flower vase from Vietnam, making it a good match with blue and coastal-themed interiors Put flowers in it, or use it as stand-alone tabletop decorations It also captures attention on top of wall dressers, on shelves, and next to wall mirrors Due to the handmade nature of this item, no two will be alike, there will be slight differences in shape, size, and color Suitable for indoor use only Vase does not have drainage holes Vase measures 5” mouth openings This item comes shipped in one carton Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 19-in x 8-in Coastal Vase Multi Colored Metal | 84457