LR Home Bordered 19 in. x 13 in. Turquoise Woven Placemat (Set of 4)

With a lovely bordering, this piece draws the eye but remains simple and elegant with the well-toned turquoise coloring. From a friendly brunch to a family dinner, set your table up for success and a loving atmosphere with these 100% cotton Placemat (Set of 4). These pieces can be left alone or accented with different decor. With regular upkeep and care, these Placemat (Set of 4) are sure to last for years to come. Rich in texture, these Placemat (Set of 4) add a wonderful extra touch to the room. Be sure to check out the matching table runner, as well. Bring these home today.