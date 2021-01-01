Nearly Natural 19 in. Artificial Eucalyptus Plant in Decorative Planter

Add a vertical touch of green to your living areas with this Eucalyptus Artificial Plant. Lifelike, green Eucalyptus leaves are housed together in a decorative planter for a crisp, clean look. If you're looking to update your office, look no further. This faux plant brings an elevated and sophisticated look that requires zero maintenance or upkeep, allowing you to focus on what matters. Reaching 19 in. width in a decorative planter, curate in any desktop that needs some greenery. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial plant will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.