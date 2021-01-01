Grohe 19 970 2 Eurosmart New 2 Function Diverter Trim Only - Less Valve Starlight Chrome Showers Diverter Trims Single Handle

Grohe 19 970 2 Eurosmart New 2 Function Diverter Trim Only - Less Valve Grohe Eurosmart New 19 970 2 Diverter Trim Features: Covered under Grohe's limited lifetime faucet & finish warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useControls direction of water from mixing valve to custom shower systemsDoes not control the volume of water - that is done at the mixing valveTwo function diverter with 2 positions (for example, a shower head and hand shower could be run individually)Escutcheon (Trim Plate) Diameter: 4"Projection (From Wall): 2" - 3-7/16"ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for shower systemsRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, valve will be offeredGrohe Eurosmart New 19 970 2 Diverter Trim Technologies / Benefits: Starlight Finish: Continuously improving over the last 70 years Grohe's unique plating process has been refined to produce and immaculate shiny surface that is recognized as one of the best surface finishes the world over. Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen.Why Buy Grohe Eurosmart New 19 970 2 Diverter Trim From Us: We are a Grohe preferred authorized online dealer for guaranteed warranty coverageCustomer care experts available 7 days a week to serve you before & after purchaseA showroom experience from the comfort of your home or office Single Handle Starlight Chrome