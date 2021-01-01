Grohe 19 839 GrohSafe 2000 Authentic Thermostatic Shower Trim for Custom Shower - Requires Separate Volume Control Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Valve

Grohe 19 839 GrohSafe 2000 Authentic Thermostatic Shower Trim for Custom Shower - Requires Separate Volume Control Product Features: Covered under Grohe's limited lifetime faucet and finish warrantyGrohe faucets are exclusively engineered in GermanyTrim constructed of brass – ensuring durability and providing aesthetic appealThermostatic valve cartridge with scald guard For high-flow, multiple outlet custom shower applicationsRequires separate volume controlsMax Flow Rate: 14 gpm at 45 psi Rough-in valve not included - For use with GrohFlex 35 026 rough-inValve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial provides optimum controlPre-set safety stop with override capabilityEscutcheon (Trim Plate) Diameter: 7-1/2"Why Buy Grohe From Us: We are a Grohe Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty CoverageCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or OfficeProduct Technologies / Benefits: Starlight Finish: Continuously improving over the last 70 years Grohe’s unique plating process has been refined to produce and immaculate shiny surface that is recognized as one of the best surface finishes the world over. Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen.TurboStat: By increasing the sensitivity to the thermo element and restructuring the internal waterways, our thermostats react up to twice as fast to abrupt changes in water pressure, and are up to nine times more accurate than the leading competitors. The desired temperature is achieved in seconds and is maintained throughout the duration of your shower. The outstanding precision offered by the TurboStat technology also adds to your showers conservation of water.SilkMove: The rich, smooth handling of the faucet lever conveys pure quality. As you change the temperature from hot to cold, one ceramic disc glides effortlessly across the other with absolute precision. These cartridges are manufactured in a high-tech process and feature discs made from a space-proven ceramic alloy that will give a lifetime of maintenance-free operation. Thermostatic Oil Rubbed Bronze