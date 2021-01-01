Grohe 19 708 Seabury Single Handle Grohsafe Pressure Balanced Trim only with Metal Lever Handle – Less Rough In Brushed Nickel Showers Valve Trim Only

Grohe 19 708 Seabury Single Handle Grohsafe Pressure Balanced Trim only with Metal Lever Handle Less Rough In Product Features: Fully covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warranty Trim constructed of brass - ensuring durability and providing aesthetic appeal Premier finishing process - finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday use Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presented ADA compliant - meets standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act Secure mounting assembly All hardware required for installation is included Rough-in valve is not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presented Product Technologies / Benefits: Starlight Finish: Continuously improving over the last 70 years Grohe’s unique plating process has been refined to produce and immaculate shiny surface that is recognized as one of the best surface finishes the world over. Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen. Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial provides optimum control Pre-set safety stop with override capability Escutcheon (Trim Plate) Diameter: 7-1/2" Rough-in valve sold separately Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections Pressure Balanced Brushed Nickel