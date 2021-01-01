Do you LOVE hanging out outside? Making your outdoor space comfortable AND beautiful? Well, so do we! There's not a more budget friendly way to make your outdoor area look fresh and inviting then adding an outdoor pillow, placemat, or even 2 or 3! UNDER THE SEA (teal) has a delightful sea-worthy pattern of all different kinds of sea creatures in muted tone-on-tone colors of tan and natural with a bright teal accent. Choose from lumbar (14\"x20\"), chair size (18\"x18\"), sofa size (20\"x20\") or back cushion size (23.5x26\")- perfect when you want an inexpensive way to replace your back cushions with a little pop! Whichever you choose, it will be resistant to mildew, water, stains, and fading. And don't worry about cleaning - just brush off the loose dirt or gently hose them down. Joita 19-1/2-in x 19-1/2-in Teal, Khaki, Ivory Polyester Indoor Decorative Cover | JOJZ31916800