Feit Electric 18W Equiv PL CFLNI Triple Tube 4-Pin Plug-in GX24Q-2 Base Compact Fluorescent CFL Light Bulb, Soft White 2700K (24-Pack)
The BPPLT18E/HDRP Feit Electric 18-Watt GX24Q-2 Base CFL 2700K soft white light is a PL shape for your general purpose and task lighting needs. It replaces traditional bulbs with an affordable compact fluorescent technology that produces a light output of 1200 Lumens, using only 18-Watt of electricity. Feit Electric CFL bulbs have a relatively cool running performance, an average life of 10,000 hours / 9.1 years and are RoHS / FCC compliant. Choose a dependable, general purpose lighting bulb for residential or commercial applications.