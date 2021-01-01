This robust 18V floodlight features a protective roll cage, an IP64-rated cover resistant to dust and water damage, Bluetooth® connectivity and outstanding runtime. The Bosch GLI18V-1200C is a connected, high-powered floodlight. It adds the convenience of connectivity to a mobile device to control the light, so users can work smarter. The Toolbox App connects to the light from up to 100 Ft. away with Bluetooth®, to control the floodlight's operation. Users can turn the light on and off remotely. They can dim the light, set it on a timer, check the battery status and control groups of lights via a mobile device. The 1, 200 lumen floodlight provides light for work areas and has a fade-in function. It delivers long runtime provided by rechargeable Bosch 18V batteries (not included). It has an 800-lumen dimmed mode for longer runtime, up to 17 hours on a CORE18V 8.0 Ah battery. The portable, compact light has a protective roll cage for versatile positioning and a 1/4 In.-20 thread mount. This is a bare tool; the battery and charger are sold separately. Bosch 18-volt 1200-Lumen LED Rechargeable Power Tool Flashlight in Blue | GLI18V-1200CN