18Gbps DigitalAnalog Audio HDMI Embedder Inserter Support 4K60Hz 444 HDR CEC HDCP2214 with TOSLINK Optical 35mm Audio Input Options JTECH18GAE

DIGITAL/ANALOG AUDIO TO HDMI EMBEDDER INSERTER: Use external audio from either digital (TOSLINK/SPDIF) or analog (3.5mm/line) sources to replace the audio from an HDMI signal. Flip a switch and choose which source youll hear on your HDMI display without moving cables. Also, you can choose to hear the original HDMI audio through the passthrough feature. HDMI2.0 STANDARD: Resolution up to 18GBPS 4K@60Hz 4:4:4; also supports 1080p, 720p MORE POWER, MORE CAPABILITY: 10bit High Dynamic Range (HDR), DOLBY Vision, HDCP 2.2/1.4 compliant, CEC passthrough AUDIO FORMATS: the HDMI port will passthrough all digital/analog audio such as PCM, LPCM, Dolby (Digital, Digital+, TrueHD, Atmos), and DTS. The optical audio input supports Dolby Digital and PCM. The 3.5mm audio input supports 2 channel stereo audio like PCM FREE LIFETIME SUPPORT: All products include a 1-year manufacturer warranty and free lifetime technical support from o