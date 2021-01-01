From general tools
General Tools 189 Under Sink Drain Pliers
Advertisement
Our exclusive designed pliers fits all sink drain, slip, trap and compression nuts, basin and sink lock nuts; corrosion resistant chrome-plated A true fits-everything drain pliers; replaces jaw wrenches, slip nut and combination wrenches The 3 position slip joint allows the pliers to work on all 1-1/4-inch, 1-1/2-inch and 2-inch plastic and metal drain systems Jaws expand to a huge 4-inch opening for large strainer nuts; can be used as oil filter pliers Removable rubber jaw covers to protect plated nuts or pipes from damage; the textured handles provide a sure grip even with wet hands