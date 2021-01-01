From design house
Design House 188631 Calisto Bathroom Accessory Set with 24" Center to Center Towel Bar Towel Ring Toilet Paper Holder and Robe Hook Satin Nickel
Design House 188631 Calisto Bathroom Accessory Set with 24" Center to Center Towel Bar, Towel Ring, Toilet Paper Holder, and Robe Hook Features:Durable construction ensures lasting use and beautyHigh quality finish resists rust and corrosionAccessory set includes towel bar, towel ring, toilet paper holder, and robe hook in each orderDoes not meet standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)All necessary mounting hardware is includedDesign House offers a 1 Year Limited WarrantySet Includes:One (1) Towel BarOne (1) Towel RingOne (1) Tissue HolderOne (1) Robe HookSpecifications:Towel Bar: 26-3/4" W x 3-5/8" DTowel Bar Center to Center: 24"Toilet Paper Holder: 9-1/4"W x 3-5/8" DTowel Ring: 6-5/8" W x 3-3/8" DRobe Hook: 2-3/4" W x 3-3/8" DNumber of Pieces: 4Material: Brass, Zinc Satin Nickel