Meyda Tiffany 18716 Turning Leaf 8" Wide Single Light Wall Sconce with Stained Glass Shade Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Down Lighting
Meyda Tiffany 18716 Turning Leaf 8" Wide Single Light Wall Sconce with Stained Glass Shade Features:Stained glass shade with moss green leavesDesigned to cast light in a downward directionConstructed from steel to provide long lasting functionality and durabilityCustom crafted in Yorkville, New YorkRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulbDimensions:Height: 10"Width: 8"Extension: 13.5"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60 Down Lighting Mahogany Bronze