kastar 18650 dual intelligent smart charger for imr2800 panasonic ncr18650pf ncr18650b ncr18650be, lg hg2 he2 he4 hd2, samsung 25r 26f 30b, sony.

Kastar 18650 dual intelligent rapid charger: 110-240V worldwide input voltage, wide range compatibility, it can charge for 18650 batteries of any capacity. Intelligent contral: Control MCU can automatically identify the voltage of the battery, going intelligent charge when being charging, and prevent overcharge. Smart Indicators display charging status: Plug the battery into the charger in CORRECT polarity, when the indictor is red, the charger is in charging; when the indictor turn green from red, then the battery is full-charge. Charging type: CC/CV with well reliability and high efficiency, with the function of pre-charging and 18650 battery 0V activation which can effectively extend battery life. The charger compatible with original 18650 battery and Nitecore charger. Include 30-day money back and 18-month manufacturer warranty.