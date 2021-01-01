From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 18631 Fishscale 8" Wide 2 Light Wall Sconce with Stained Glass Shade Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Down Lighting
Meyda Tiffany 18631 Fishscale 8" Wide 2 Light Wall Sconce with Stained Glass Shade Features:Classic fish scale pattern in variegated tortoiseshellDesigned to cast light in a downward directionConstructed from steel to provide long lasting functionality and durabilityCustom crafted in Yorkville, New YorkRequires (2) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulbsDimensions:Height: 10"Width: 8"Extension: 13.5"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120 Down Lighting Mahogany Bronze