Hinkley Lighting 1861 Freeport 120v 21" Tall Coastal Elements Single Head Post Light Ceiling Fixture Textured White Outdoor Lighting Post Lights

Hinkley Lighting 1861 Freeport 120v 21" Tall Coastal Elements Single Head Post Light Ceiling Fixture Freeport features a classic New England design constructed from a composite material for timeless, traditional style. The finish is resistant to rust and corrosion with a 5-year warranty. The Coastal Elements Collection offers versatile designs, constructed of composite materials and coated with anti-fading finishes, for maximum durability in harsh climates. Features Freeport features a classic New England design constructed from a composite material for timeless, traditional style The finish is resistant to rust and corrosion with a 5-year warranty Constructed from composite Includes a seedy glass shade (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Intended for outdoor use Rated for wet locations Covered under a 2 year limited manufacturer warranty Fitter diameter = 3" *Post not included* Dimensions Height: 20-1/2" Width: 10" Depth: 10" Product Weight: 3.98 lbs Shade Height: 8-1/4" Shade Width: 6-1/2" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Single Head Post Lights Textured White