From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 1860 Jasper 10 Light 35" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 1860 Jasper 10 Light 35" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with tapered parchment shadesSloped ceiling compatible(10) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required54" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 32"Maximum Hanging Height: 89"Width: 34-1/2"Product Weight: 15 lbsChain Length: 54"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 7-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 600 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Antique Nickel