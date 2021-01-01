From uttermost
Uttermost 18581 Jaylene Crystal and Steel Women Statue by Billy Moon Silver Home Decor Accents Statues & Figurines
Advertisement
Uttermost 18581 Jaylene Crystal and Steel Women Statue by Billy Moon Features:Made from a combination of premium quality steel and crystal for a unique high-style designFeatures tarnished silver finish with crystal accents and cube basesArt subject reflect people and figures such as womenComes in a set of twoDesigned by Billy MoonDimensions:Small Statue: 8" W x 16" H x 7" DLarge Statue: 7" W x 18" H x 5" D Statues & Figurines Silver