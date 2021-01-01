From decolav
DecoLav 1839-34-SSA Sacha 36-1/4" Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China
DecoLav 1839-34-SSA Sacha 36-1/4" Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow DecoLav 1839-34-SSA Key Data: 36-1/4" L x 18-1/4" W x " HUndermount installationOverflow includedDecoLav 1839-34-SSA Features: Covered under DECOLAV 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of ceramicInstalls in a undermount configurationCenter drain - less drain assemblyOverflow includedDecorative rim with rectangular basinIncludes installation hardwareDecoLav 1839-34-SSA Specifications: Overall Length: 36-1/4" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 18-1/4" (front to back of sink)Basin Length: 33-3/4" (left to the right of basin)Basin Width: 15-3/4" (front to back of basin) Vitreous China White