From primitives by kathy
Primitives by Kathy 18293 Striped Pillow, 10" x 15.5", Love You More
Advertisement
RUSTIC DECOR: Vintage reproduction grain sack style pillow with striping and distressed sentiment DIMENSIONS: 10 x 15-Inches; 100% polyester fiber insert SENTIMENT READS: I Love You More SHIPS FLAT: Pillow with fluffy poly insert comes flat for eco-shipping; remove from bag, hand fluff heartily SAY IT WITH SASS: Hilarious, sarcastic or heartwarming - Primitives by Kathy has just the right gift to tell them how you really feel