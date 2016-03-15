From design house
Design House 182501 Deco 3-15/16 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull - 10 Pack Brushed Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Advertisement
Design House 182501 Deco 3-15/16 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull - 10 Pack Features:Durable construction ensures lasting use and beautyHigh quality finish to complement your cabinetryCoordinates well with products from the Deco CollectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedDesign House offers a 1 Year Limited WarrantySpecifications:Length: 4-1/2"Center to Center: 3-15/16" (100 mm)Projection: 1-1/2"Quantity: 10Material: Zinc Bar Brushed Nickel