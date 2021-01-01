From design house
Design House 182212 Victorian 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull - 10 Pack Oil Rubbed Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Design House 182212 Victorian 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull - 10 Pack The Design House 182212 10-pack Victorian Cabinet and Drawer Pull Handle will complete the look of your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom fixtures. Finished in oil rubbed bronze, this pull has subtle details to add a vintage accent to any decor and matching to colored walls, granite countertops and new appliances.Features:Mounting hardware included for easy installationBoasts a sleek, oil rubbed bronze finishThis pull has subtle details to add a vintage accent to any décorThis product comes in a pack of 10 pullsSpecifications:Length: 5-5/16"Center to Center: 3" (76 mm)Projection: 7/8"Base Diameter: 3/16"Quantity: 10Material: Zinc Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze