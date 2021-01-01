From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 182-M2-LED 3 Light LED 1 Tier Linear Chandelier From The Designer Classics Collection Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 182-M2-LED 3 Light LED 1 Tier Linear Chandelier From The Designer Classics Collection Features:Designed to cast light in a downward direction9.5 watt dimmable LED bulb(s) includedCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsHand-hammered iron shades includedDimensions:Height: 14.3"Width: 57.5"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 19 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Number of Light Source(s): 3Bulb Included: YesLumens: 2400Voltage: 120v Antique Copper