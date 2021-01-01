From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 1815 Rockville 5 Light 26" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Hudson Valley Lighting 1815 Rockville 5 Light 26" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with fabric hourglass shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(5) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required48" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 25"Maximum Hanging Height: 73"Width: 26"Product Weight: 14 lbsChain Length: 48"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 5-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel