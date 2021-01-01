180W Laptop Charger FA180PM111 AC Power Adapter Fit for Asus ROG G75 G75VW G75VX G751JL G751JM G752VL GL502VT G750JW G750JM G750JX G-Series Gaming.

Best Quality Guranteed. POWER SPECSAC input:100 - 240V / 50-60Hz DC output:19.5V/9.23A Power: 180WDC Plug Size: 5.5 mmx2.5mm COMPATIBLE M/N ADP-180MB F ADP-180HB D FA180PM111 COMPATIBLE MODELSROG G46VW, G55VW, G70G, G70S, G70SG, G75JW, G75JX, G75VW, G75VX, G750JW, G750JX, G750VW, G750JM, GL503VD-DB74 GL503VD-DB71 Multiple ProtectionBuilt with Industry grade materials and premium circuitry, Internal smart circuit keeps you and your device safe with multiple protections, including over current protection, over voltage protection, short circuit protection, over heating protection, overload protection, surge protection and under voltage protection, Safe and secure. Package Contents: 1 x power adapter, 1 x high-quality AC cable .30-Day Money Back Guarantee and 12-Month Product Replacement