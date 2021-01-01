From behr pro
BEHR PRO 1 gal. #180E-1 Italian Villa Semi-Gloss Exterior Paint
BEHR PRO e600 Exterior Semi-Gloss Paint is specifically designed to meet demanding expectations of professional painters. Developed for optimal brush and spray, this 100% acrylic formula provides excellent balance of flow, leveling and sag resistance making this a great solution for trim, shutters and doors. BEHR PRO e600 is ideal for both commercial and residential properties over properly prepared surfaces such as: stucco, masonry, concrete, concrete block or brick as well as primed wood or metal surfaces. Color: Italian Villa.