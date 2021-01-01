From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 1806 Upton 6 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 1806 Upton 6 Light 26" Wide Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with frosted glass tapered shadesSloped ceiling compatible(6) 50 watt G9 Xenon / Krypton bulbs included 54" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 19-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 75-1/2"Width: 26"Product Weight: 18 lbsChain Length: 54"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonBulbs Included: Yes Polished Chrome