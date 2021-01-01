From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 1804 Upton 4 Light 27" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Hudson Valley Lighting 1804 Upton 4 Light 27" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with frosted glass tapered shades(4) 50 watt G9 Xenon / Krypton bulbs included Capable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 8-1/2"Width: 26-1/2"Extension: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 6 lbsBackplate Height: 5-1/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonBulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Aged Brass