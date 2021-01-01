From megachef
Megachef 1800W Automatic Meat Grinder for Household Use
With Its 3 Different Grinding Blades, This Grinder Makes for the Essential Kitchen Appliance Stainless Steel Parts/Forward and Reverse Motor/1800 Watt/Keyboard Switch/Cord Storage Back Panel Includes: 3 Grinding Blades x 1 Cutting Glade x 1 Kibbe Attachment x 1 Food Pusher x Hopper Plate x Sausage Attachment Mega Chef 1800W Automatic Meat Grinder for Household Use From the Brand: Mega Chef, Weight: 12.0 pounds, Manufacturer: Mega Chef