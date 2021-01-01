From first deal
1800M Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router Dual Band Quad Core Router Home Smart Wireless Wifi Router 5GHz Four Antenna RT-AX56U
Specifications:- Brand: ASUA- Model: RT-AX56U- Network standards: IIEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ax, IPv4, IPv6- Operating frequency: 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz- Product size: 230x134x56mm- Color: black- Maximum transmission speed: 802.11ax (5GHz): up to 1201 Mbps- Capacity: (FLASH 128MB, RAM 256 MB)- Ports: RJ45 for Gigabit BaseT for WAN x 1, RJ45 for Gigabit BaseT for LAN x 4 Features: - Supports WiFi6 (802.11ax) standard and 80MHz bandwidth to provide better network performance and efficiency. - Fast Wi-Fi speed-RT-AX56U Hot Blood Edition supports 80MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM, and wireless connection speed has been significantly improved. - The combined speed is up to 1800 Mbps - 574 Mbps in the 2.4GHz band and 1201 Mbps in the 5GHz band.