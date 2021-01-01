From white kaiman
18001 Hummingbird Feeder Glass Wild Bird Feeders Retro Edison Bulb Bottle 25 Ounces
VINTAGE DESIGN - Retro Edison bulb glass bottle and bronze metal lid with flower feeding ports bring more natural beauty to your outdoor space LARGE CAPACITY - Hold up to 25 ounces of nectar ATTRACTIVE FEEDER - Hummingbird feeder features 5 red flower feeding ports and wide perches, attracting hummingbirds to feed and rest EASY TO USE - Easy to fill, clean and distribute PROFESSIONAL SERVICE - Feel free to contact us with 24-hour support for free replacement or full refund in case any product problem or not satisfied upon receiving