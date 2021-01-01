From elegant comfort
Elegant Comfort 1800 Thread Count - Damask STRIPES Silky Soft 4pc Sheet Set, Up To 16" Deep Pocket, California King, Burgundy
Advertisement
Super-soft and long lasting, Microfiber add a bright touch to your bedding. Fitted sheets made withElastic all around and Fits up to a 18"" mattress. Set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and a pair of pillowcases. Machine washable 100% brushed polyester microfiber. These sheets feel as soft as 1800 Thread count cotton sheets, and hold better in washing. California King set includes: 1 California King flat sheet (80" x 94"), 1 California King fitted sheet (54" x 75"), and two standard pillowcases (20" x 30") . California King set includes: 1 California King flat sheet (90" x 102"), 1 California King fitted sheet (60" x 80"), and 2 standard pillowcases (20" x 30") . California King set includes: 1 California King flat sheet (108" x 102", 1 California King fitted sheet (78" x 80", and 2 California King pillowcases (20" x 40") .