1800 Thread Count 4 Piece Deep Pocket Bedroom Bed Sheet Set Full - Plum

Beauty sleep begins with luxurious materials and sumptuous details. Refresh the look of your bedding with our Incredibly Soft QualityÂ 1800Â CountÂ 100% Polyester Microfiber Sheet Sets. Style that'sÂ a cut above the rest. Beautiful super soft sheet sets that feel great, look great, and launder like a dream.Â Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King and California King size sheet sets with deep pockets that fit today's extra thick mattresses. The Full, Queen, RV Short Queen, King, and Cal King includes: 1 Fitted sheet1 Flat sheet2 Pillowcases The Twin and Twin XL includes: 1 Fitted sheet1 Flat sheet1 Pillowcase The Split King includes: 2 Fitted sheet1 Flat sheet2 Pillowcases Product Features: 100% Luxurious 1800 Thread Count Hypoallergenic Microfiber Yarns by Sweet Home CollectionPremium quality wrinkle-free durable fabric with reinforced elastic around deep pocket fitted sheet.Top Selling extra soft and breathable 4-Piece sheet set. Includes hotel style triple embroidery on pillowcases.Choose from over 30+ colors and prints in all sizes! Fits mattresses up to 16" deep for most sizes. Easy care, machine washable.RV Queen Deep pockets designed to fit mattresses up to 10" deepBrand New and Factory Sealed Care: Machine wash in cold water with similar colors.Tumble dry low.Do not bleachNo Ironing Necessary Twin: Flat Sheet: 66" x 94", Fitted Sheet: 39" x 75", Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Twin XL: Flat Sheet: 102" x 66", Fitted Sheet: 39" x 80", Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Full: Flat Sheet: 81" x 96", Fitted Sheet: 54" x 75", Pillow Case: 20" x 30" RV Short Queen: Flat Sheet: 90" x 99", Fitted Sheet: 60" x 75", Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Queen: Flat Sheet: 92" x 102", Fitted Sheet: 60" x 80", Pillow Case: 20" x 30" King: Flat Sheet: 102" x 105", Fitted Sheet: 78" x 80", Pillow Case: 20" x 40" Split King: Flat Sheet: 108" x 102", Fitted Sheet: 80" x 39", Pillow Case: 20" x 40" Cal King: Flat Sheet: 108" x 102", Fitted Sheet: 72" x 84", Pillow Case: 20" x 40"