ROYALE LINENS INC 1800 Series Luxury Hotel Collection Multicolored Bicycle Print Queen Brushed Microfiber Hypoallergenic 4-Piece Sheet Set

Soft Home 1800 Series Microfiber Solid and Print Ultra Soft Sheet Set The Soft Home Microfiber bedding collection is made of ultra-soft and durable microfiber fabric. These sheets are light and airy but will keep you warm and they come in a variety of solid colors and prints so anyone can match them to their other bedding. They are a must-have staple for your linen closet. Benefits: Polyester Microfiber construction for softness and durability Soft, flexible and breathable for maximum sleep comfort Fully elasticized fitted sheet for a tight fit up to 16" mattress Affordable prices that fit any budget, without sacrificing quality Perfect Fit Sizing: Queen: 1 - 90" x 102" Flat sheet, 1 - 60" x 80" Fitted sheet, 2 - 20" x 30" Standard Pillowcases Easy Care: Machine wash and dry, fade-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and pill-resistant 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: If you do not absolutely love these sheets, return them within 30 days for a full refund. We will work with you to resolve any issue and ensure that you are satisfied with your experience. Color: Multicolored Bicycle.