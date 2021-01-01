From nuimage awnings
NuImage Awnings 180-in Wide x 96-in Projection Linen Solid Motorized Retractable Patio Awning in Off-White | KNS04180M0771
Advertisement
Expand your living space. Designed for years of reliability. Save money on cooling costs. Includes exclusive NuShade outdoor grade acrylic fabric. White powder coated frame for lasting beauty. Right Hand Operation - Facing awning. Includes remote control for smooth awning operation. Arrives fully assembled with hardware for wood frame installation. 5-year limited warranty on frame, fabric and motor. NuImage Awnings 180-in Wide x 96-in Projection Linen Solid Motorized Retractable Patio Awning in Off-White | KNS04180M0771