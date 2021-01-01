Provide first grade students with the right tools to grow their grammar skills. Featuring 180 days of quick, diagnostic-based activities, students will gain and improve their grammar skills in no time! This easy-to-use classroom resource provides students with daily practice in punctuation, capitalization, parts of speech, spelling, and more! This workbook includes data-driven assessment tips, and the activities are correlated to state and national standards. Teacher resources are available via digital download. Provide quick and purposeful practice to build mastery with language skills with these daily worksheets! Shell Education 180-Day Of Language For First Grade Activity Book | SEP51166