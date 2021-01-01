Aspen Creative Corporation 18-Watt 6-Light Brushed Nickel Integrated LED Pendant with Metal Shade

Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades, and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers an adjustable 6-light LED hanging pendant ceiling light with a brushed nickel finish. This fixture has a contemporary design. It includes a metal shade in brushed nickel. The fixture body dimensions are for each are 4 in. W x 4 in. L x 14 in. H and canopy dimensions are 24 in. L x 10 in. W x 1-1/2 in. H. Each fixture provided with 72 in. of field-cuttable cloth cord. Suitable for dining room, bedroom and living room, kitchen island and restaurant bar applications.