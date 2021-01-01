The Bosch 18V Chameleon Drill/Driver is designed for professionals who are looking for a high-torque connected-ready drill/driver that redefines their limits to get the tough jobs done. is a high-torque connected-ready tool that redefines limits. The drill has a 1/4 In. hex bit holder with quick release, and the 5-In-1 Flexiclick® System includes three pro-grade attachments: a right-angle chuck, an offset hex bit holder and a 1/2 In. keyless metal chuck attachment. The GSR18V-535FCB15 18V Chameleon Drill/Driver can produce up to 535 In.-Lbs. of torque. Users may also add an optional rotary hammer adapter (not included), converting the drill into an SDS-plus® rotary hammer, for drilling into masonry. The tool has a 1/4 In. hex bit holder with quick release, and the 5-In-1 Flexiclick® System includes three pro-grade attachments: a 1/2 In. right-angle chuck, an offset-angle attachment and a 1/2 In. keyless metal chuck attachment. The kit includes a CORE18V 4.0 Ah Compact Battery with next-gen Li-ion 21700 cell technology and an 18V charger. The drill features connectivity (module sold separately) to link to connected device via Bosch Toolbox App to customize settings and receive detailed feedback. The drill has KickBack Control, a precision clutch and an efficient brushless motor. Bosch 18-Volt 1/2-in Brushless Right Angle Cordless Drill (Charger and one Battery Included) | GSR18V-535FCB15