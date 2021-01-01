18 Pieces Metal Camera Lens Filter Ring Adapter Kit 9 Pieces Step Up Ring Setand 9 Pieces Step Down Ring Set for Canon Nikon Sony Olympus DSLR.

STEP-UP RING FILTER ADAPTER SET: 37-49, 49-52, 52-55, 55-58, 58-62, 62-67,67-72, 72-77, 77-82mm STEP-DOWN RING FILTER ADAPTER SET: 49-37, 52-49, 55-52, 58-55, 62-58, 67-62, 72-67, 77-72, 82-77mm APPLICATION: Widely-used in converting the thread size of your lens to the thread size of many other accessories, such as filters, lens hoods, lens converters or flashes for better shooting effect; Compatible with Canon, Nikon, Tamron Camera and so on HOW TO USE: The first number points to the lens thread size and the second number is the filter size; Step up rings provide a way to fit a larger diameter filter or accessory onto a smaller lens. Step down rings work in the exact same way but instead provide a way to attach smaller accessories and filters to larger lenses; Can be screwed onto the front of the lens easily with great tightness; Very simple to set up ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT: It is designed to be ultra-slim and lightweight, kee