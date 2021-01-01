From the amazing doctor zymes
35mm 18 Inch TRS Male to 635mm 14 Inch TRS Male Audio Cable Interconnect Cable with Zinc Alloy Housing for Mobile Phone iPod Laptop Guitar and.
Advertisement
1. Cable Connect 3.5mm 1/8Inch Male to 6.35mm 1/4' Male TRS Interconnect Audio Cable. 2. High adaptability, Precision 6.35mm/3.5mm plugs for more equipment and applications. 3. The connector is rugged, the cable has soft PVC protection, good thickness and good shielding noise. 4. Gold-plated 3.5mm/6.35mm plug for better conductivity for enhanced signal clarity. 5. A hassle-free 12-month warranty and friend customer service.