18 Inch 35mm to XLR XLR to 35mm Male to Male 15 Feet

UNBALANCED XLR connects an iPhone, iPod, MP3 player, tablet, laptop, or voice recorder to a mixing console or powered speakers; Connect a smartphone with headphone jack to XLR input; Connect a tablet using an instrument App into a mixing console for a performance XLR TO HEADPHONE jack combines the left and right stereo signal from a source with 3.5mm stereo output to a single mono feed; Provides a quick and convenient solution to connect many devices with the common mini phone jack to mixing and speaker equipment with XLR female ports PRO-GRADE PERFORMANCE with oxygen-free copper (OFC) conductors to deliver pristine sound; Bare copper braided shielding provides maximum cancellation of hum and noise; Polyethylene insulation improves high frequency response ROBUST CONSTRUCTION includes a flexible PVC jacket with gold-plated connectors in a rugged metal housing; XLR male connector has molded strain relief to support the weight of the c