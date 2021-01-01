From a-power

18 Inch Rustic Vintage Leather Messenger Bag Leather Laptop Bag Mens Leather Briefcase Satchel Bag

$73.10
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Handcrafted Genuine leather bag made by the finest craftsmen Stylish and light weight, durable canvas lining One padded compartment inside for laptop's, 2 internal zipper sections, 1 back zipper for convenience Perfect Accessory or Gifts for all Professionals, students, artists Adjustable shoulder strap, multiple pockets for easy arrangement of stuff( 2 front pockets, 2 side pockets) , Size: Length 18 inches x Height 13 inches x Depth 5 inches

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com