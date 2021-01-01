From primrue

18 Inch Artificial Potted Plants Indoor Office Desk Taro Leaf Faux Plant Realistic Small Fake Farmhouse Plants For Home Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Decor

$99.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

our fake fern plant topiary will bring a fresher, better look and privacy to the setting.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com