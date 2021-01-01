Belldinni 18 in. x 80 in. Paola Gray Oak Finished Left-Hand Textured Solid Core Composite Single Prehung Interior Door

Paola Gray Oak is a flat door coated with a technologically advanced Evo Pro finish, which is peculiar for its deep 3D texture and imitation of the real wood grain. The pattern goes in vertical direction. The door consists of a 2 in. wide solid pine frame and an eco-friendly solid core material with a density of 12.5 lbs./3 ft. This is a wood fiber mixed in with polyurethane resin and wax to secure a high level of sound and thermal insulation. The surface of the door is a 1/4 in. thick MDF panel coated with a Evo Pro finish which is basically an ultra-thin layer of plastic with a decorative pattern on it. It is a safe, durable and eco-friendly material.