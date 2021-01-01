JELD-WEN 18 in. x 80 in. Camden White Painted Left-Hand Textured Solid Core Molded Composite MDF Single Prehung Interior Door

The 2-Panel Eyebrow Top Interior door from JELD-WEN has a classic design profile that complements traditionally styled homes. This door features a modified cove and bead sticking profile and a textured woodgrain surface. We understand your time is valuable and we want to make the process of updating your home as easy as possible. Our factory-finish doors have a beautiful smooth finish that you can not achieve by painting your doors with a brush. Solid core construction reduces sound transmission by up to 50 percent (compared to a hollow flush door). It also helps prevent the dents and dings of daily life. One way JELD-WEN supports sustainable construction is by using recycled materials in the production of our Molded Interior doors. In fact, these molded door skins are made using 80% recycled content. Color: White.