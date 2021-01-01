Home Fashion Technologies 18 in. x 80 in. 6-Panel Dark Teak PVC Composite Interior Bi-fold Door

Give your home a designer custom look with PVC composite bi-fold doors. These beautiful doors are offered in three styles: Louver/Louver, Louver/Panel, and 6-Panel. Louver/Louver has fashionable 3 in. louvers top and bottom, Louver/Panel has 3 in. louvers at the top and raised panel at the bottom, and 6-Panel has three raised panels on each of the two bifold door panels. All three styles have top, middle, and bottom horizontal rails. These doors are also offered in six sizes: 18x80, 24x80, 28x80, 30x80, 32x80, and 36x80 and are offered in white plus four wood tones: Golden Oak, Cherry, Maple, and Dark Teak. Because they are constructed from PVC, they are perfect for high humidity areas such as HVAC closets and laundry rooms. Other suggested uses are closets, room dividers, pantries, and storage rooms. They look great in any room.