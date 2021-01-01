Radiant floor heating kit includes heat film with anti-fracture membrane for corresponding room sq. ft., amp connectors, kapton disk, black wire lead, white wire lead, electrical and insulating tape, crimp tool, thermostat, and installation manual. Film has attached anti-fracture membrane which reduces the chance of the tile cracking due to flux in the floor below it. Has a peel-back release liner that allows film to adhere to the sub-floor. Easy to install. Can be cut by customer to custom length (width cannot be changed). 15-foot cold leads. Ultra-thin profile means no increase in floor height - only about 0.03 in. thick - about the thickness of a credit card. Very energy efficient with only 12-watts per sq. ft. Maintenance free, no moving parts. FloorHeat 18-in x 732-in Grey 120-Volt Digital Floor Heating Kit | FH-RIB-100