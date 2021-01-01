Design Toscano 18 in. x 17.5 in. Royal Coat of Arms of Great Britain Wall Sculpture, Multi-Colored

Supported by the English Lion and the Unicorn of Scotland, this official Royal Coat of Arms of the United Kingdom is the epitome of heraldry. Boasting the mottos of the British monarchs-"God and my right" and "Evil to him who evil thinks"-this historic, nine-centuries-old replica shield carries symbols of England, Scotland, Ireland topped by the crown. Cast in quality designer resin to show its stunning, dimensional detail to best advantage, this Design Toscano-exclusive is finished in bronze for proud display. 17½"Wx2½"Dx18"H. 5 lbs. Color: Multi-Colored.