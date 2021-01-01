Be totally mesmerized by the beauty and refined elegance of this free formed, teak wood decorative bowl Features a set of natural, ivory capiz shell interior that were creatively weave like fish scales and a light brown, wood grain exterior finish Perfect as focal point dé£¯r for natural-themed dining room, living room, and kitchen Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around This item comes shipped in one carton Please note that this item is for decorative purpose use only and are not food safe Suitable for indoor use only Made in Indonesia Natural design Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 18-in x 5-in Natural Decorative Bowl Brown Wood and Shell | 38439